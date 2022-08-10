GRANTS are available for local clubs to host activities at the upcoming NSW Gone Fishing Day.
The annual event is a highlight on the NSW fishing calendar and will run on October 9 this year.
It showcases recreational fishing as a fun outdoor activity for all ages and aims to introduce many to their first fishing experience.
The NSW Department of Primary Industries Deputy Director General Fisheries Sean Sloan said applications for grants of up to $2000, as well as packages to help host a local Gone Fishing Day event are now open until September 6.
"Recreational fishing clubs, organisations and community groups are eligible to apply for grants of up to $2000 to purchase items required to run Gone Fishing Day events, such as casting and fishing workshops and information sessions, on or around 9 October 2022," Mr Sloan said.
"The grants can be used to purchase fishing gear, bait, food and soft drinks and equipment hire etc.
"Activities to restore fish habitat, through replanting and/or weeding creek banks, on Gone Fishing Day are also eligible to apply.
"Clubs can also apply for Gone Fishing Day packages consisting of rod and reel sets, bags, giveaways and advisory information for participants attending events," Mr Sloan said.
Gone Fishing Day events and activities are supported by NSW DPI and the Recreational Fishing Trust and is a part of a national initiative organised by the Australian Recreational Fishing Foundation.
"Gone Fishing Day is a great way for the state's one million fishers to connect and introduce their friends and family to their valued pastime," Mr Sloan said.
"It doesn't matter if you haven't fished before or if you're the keenest of anglers, Gone Fishing Day is for everyone."
Application forms and grant funding guidelines are available on the DPI website.
Meanwhile, applications are open for the next round of the Habitat Action Grants to help improve fish habitat and opportunities for recreational fishing.
Minister for Agriculture and Western NSW Dugald Saunders said up to $850,000 is available for various projects, including managing stock access to waterways, revegetating native plants, reintroducing large woody habitat and bank stabilisation works.
"This is a fantastic opportunity for recreational fishers, community groups, councils, private landholders and natural resource managers, who know their local waterways better than anyone, to apply for funding to improve local fish habitats," Mr Saunders said.
"Every year we receive truly unique applications and the best thing about these grants is they are ideas conceived and led by locals, both on the coast and inland.
"Even better is that fishos will be able to see their fishing licence fees being put to good use because this is their money being reinvested into projects in their area."
Habitat Action Grants are funded from the Recreational Fishing Trusts, where all funds raised by the NSW Recreational Fishing Fee are placed.
Thirty-three projects were funded under the 2021/22 round of grants with a total of $780,191 awarded to recreational fishing groups, land managers and local councils from Coffs Harbour to Goulburn.
Since 2008, the Recreational Fishing Trusts have invested more than $8 million into the Habitat Action Grants program throughout NSW.
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
