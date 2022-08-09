COMMUNITIES across the Northern Tablelands are set to benefit from a $9.9 million funding shot-in-the-arm for infrastructure projects, with the announcement of round five of the NSW Stronger Country Communities Fund.
Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall encouraged local councils and community groups to identify and apply for projects that would make a difference to their local community.
Armidale will receive the most money with a $1,714,605 boost.
Inverell is second with $1,539,837 with a total of $9,905,794 for the Northern Tablelands region.
"The Stronger Country Communities Fund has already delivered much-needed projects across our region and I'm absolutely delighted the government has provided another round of increased funding for this program," Mr Marshall said.
"As with the previous four rounds, funding allocations are made to each local government area, to ensure as many groups and communities as possible benefit.
"A portion of the funding allocation will be set aside for local council projects and the rest is available for community groups' projects.
"This is another great opportunity for people to get together with their local council to identify projects that are going to make a real difference to their local community."
Mr Marshall said the first four rounds of the SCCF had seen almost $26 million invested in new and upgraded public facilities across the region, with around 130 projects underway or completed across the six Northern Tablelands' local government areas.
"It has provided a much-needed cash injection into many drought, bushfire and COVID-19 affected communities," Mr Marshall said.
"The flow-on financial benefits of projects and programs like the $600,000 upgrade of Armidale's Lynches Road netball courts, $68,000 amenities upgrade at Glen Innes Showground, $414,807 installation of new lights at Warialda's Nicholson Oval, $280,000 youth centre at Inverell and $284,000 young entrepreneurs initiative at Moree are endless and far-reaching.
"I will support our councils and other eligible organisations to prepare applications for round four funding and talk about what the community wants and needs, to ensure we make the most of this fantastic funding opportunity."
Applications open on Friday and close September 23.
