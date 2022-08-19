CATHOLIC schools around the New England region are now using a state-of-the-art data ecosystem to assist students and teachers.
The Armidale Catholic Schools Date Ecosystem aims to create a central student learning community in one online dashboard.
Over the past three years, the system has been collaborating with external consultants from Lime Theory, a Perth based agency to build the system.
The data platform combines learning and results data across all schools in the system.
Jess Scully is teacher and leader at St Mary's Primary Armidale, who uses the platform in professional learning teams.
"We use the data ecosystem to inform almost everything we do, currently we use it to design impact cycles for our literacy blocks across the school," she said.
"We are looking at students who might not have achieved the desired goals at this stage and determining what we can do as a school to give these students the best outcomes and the best support possible.
"The data is live, so it gets updated quite frequently."
The system of Catholic schools in the diocese of Armidale, consists of 19 primary, two central (K-10) and three secondary schools within the New England and North West.
On Thursday, the system officially launched at St Philomena's School Moree.
Attendees included principals and system leaders from the diocese of Armidale and over 80 guests who joined via zoom.
There were delegates from around 20 other catholic school systems across Australia as well as representatives from a range of IT corporations and educational institutions.
Participants were guided through the use of the ecosystem, seeing the data accessed to inform learning and teaching initiatives.
Justin Matthews, CSO School Performance Leader, has worked with system and school leaders to build a data-informed culture.
"The real power of the data ecosystem is when it impacts on classroom learning, helping to create literate and numerate students," he said.
"It helps teachers be able to determine the next steps in student learning."
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
