STUDENTS from Armidale, Glen Innes, Inverell, Moree and Walgett are among those being targeted in a new regional program for young agriculture workers.
A first of its kind graduate program is being launched by the NSW State Government with six fulltime positions up for grabs.
There are job vacancies across the state in places like Dubbo, Lismore, Newcastle and Tamworth.
The program aims to put students on the frontline with Local Land Services, supporting regional communities, landholders and the environment across NSW.
Minister for Agriculture Dugald Saunders said Local Land Services would take the university graduates under its wing, to kickstart their careers in three main areas of sustainable agriculture, natural resource management, and veterinary science.
"This initiative is a commitment to our regions, helping to develop and keep professionals in their communities, while also helping those communities who will benefit from the latest skills and knowledge straight out of our universities," Mr Saunders said.
"This is a great program in which experienced LLS staff will mentor a student and each student will have the opportunity to rotate across different roles, in line with their qualifications.
Over 12 months, the six graduates will be able to learn about the various Local Land Services programs, engage with landholders and put their university studies into practice alongside teams on the ground.
They will also complete a range of supported training modules aimed at preparing them for employment in the agricultural sector.
"Through this program LLS is offering on the paddock experience to students to support real life people and help build a more sustainable and profitable future for our regions," Mr Saunders said.
"This is the first program to solely focus on agriculture, animal welfare and landscape management."
An additional talent pool may be created for ongoing and temporary roles of the same standard that become available for filling over the next eighteen months.
Applications are now open until October 3 through the 'I work for NSW' link on https://www.nsw.gov.au/
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
