No heading has ever been truer when describing the Linking Together Centre's dynamic duo, Elaine and Isabel Williams, cousins who will both mark their 75th birthday this year and kicking retirement to the curb.
As Indigenous Elders and strong community members, the ladies have dedicated their personal and professional working lives to helping others and now they are continuing their legacy at the Linking Together Centre, side by side.
"I've done the retirement thing, but you never stop teaching, so I came in here one day and just like that I had a new job." said Isabel, who will turn 75 in October.
"We never thought we would be turning 75 and working together." Elaine said, who turned 75 in May.
As a former teacher of 30 plus years, Isabel continued her passion for education with the Centre's Suspended Kids Program, helping young kids who have disengaged from school to remain on tack during their absence.
"My motivation to keep working is to help the school kids. I have all those skills, training, and background, so why not use them."
Also, going down the educational path as a former pre-school teacher, Elaine has been helping to take care of the Linking Together Centre for the past 15 years.
"I am not going anywhere. And I'll be here another 15 years watching everyone who passes through our doors." Elaine laughed.
So what is to come for these ladies? A legacy of grandchildren, students, and adventure.
"Enjoying the generation of kids, being a grannie and standing by this year's NAIDOC mantra to Get Up, Stand Up and Show up. Something we will continue to live and breathe by." said Isabel.
"I got my license at 50, so now I am always going off somewhere looking for my next adventure. Following my love of football." said Elaine.
"Some days it feels like 75 years, but we feel good."
Community Services Manager, Kerrie Anne Dettman, has been part of the duo's journey and sees the impact of the ladies at the Linking Together Centre every day.
"The Centre is so lucky to have these two wonderful ladies giving back to our community, both inside and outside the workplace. It's not often you have two workers reaching such a milestone in life, to still be working and loving it, so a huge congratulations to Isabel and Elaine. We are so lucky and very proud to have you as part of our team."
And we couldn't leave without some words of wisdom and advice to our younger generations.
"Get a good education. It's the grounding to making good choices and living a good life. Something that they can carry with them."
If you are near the Linking Together Centre, stop in and say hello and congratulations to the dynamic duo, Isabel and Elaine, proving age is nothing but a number.
