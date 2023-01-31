ABOUT 300 netballers will soon have access to repaired courts worth more than half a million dollars at the Inverell Sporting Complex.
$485,150 from a state government grant has been used for emergency restoration works.
The courts were at risk of decommission last year due to cracks in the surface and safety concerns.
Netball will soon be in the box seat to increase its membership as the sport continues to grow in popularity at Inverell.
It had 250 registered players ahead of last season with a 40 per cent growth in participation rates over five years.
"The new courts should be completed in time for this year's local and representative netball season, which is fantastic news for the Association's almost 300 members, school sport and regional carnivals and clinics," MP Adam Marshall said."
Mr Marshall said across the region netball associations had been grappling with how to restore and maintain their older courts for future generations.
"Weather, ground-movement and general play have taken a toll on many of our local netball facilities, many of which are more than 20 years old," Mr Marshall said.
"At Inverell, the two main show courts have experienced significant movement in the sub-base, which has caused cracks and instability in the top asphalt surface.
Inverell Shire Council are installing a new all-weather synthetic plexipave surface.
Plexipave provides greater traction for players, it dries quickly after rain and can lower court temperature making for a more comfortable playing experience.
Since 2015, the State Government has contributed $1.8 million to the staged Inverell Sporting Complex redevelopment.
Other sports to benefit under the fund includes soccer, touch football, cricket and athletics.
Inverell mayor Paul Harmon said the repairs at the netball courts would be a 20-year investment in the sport.
School carnivals and clinics are expected to bring in even more girls to the game.
The was originally announced in February last year.
"Recognising the popularity of netball in Inverell, council has worked closely with the Inverell Netball Association to secure this funding, which provides a springboard for the club's next 20 years of growth," mayor Harmon said.
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
