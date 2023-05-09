The Inverell Times
North West's rugby union team finished on the podium

Ellen Dunger
Updated May 9 2023 - 12:04pm, first published 11:30am
The bronze medal-winning North West team. Picture by Deann McCumstie
A late defensive play by winger Dion Kennedy ensured the North West High Schools' rugby union side would walk away with a podium finish at the NSW Championships last week.

