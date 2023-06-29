THREE generations of family members were able to support Stan Pianko when he was part of the Legacy Centenary Torch Relay.
The 74-year-old was one of the torch bearers when the relay passed through Inverell on June 28.
Mr Pianko has a long association with Legacy, he became a junior beneficiary after his father died in 1962.
He is now a volunteer with the Inverell group, while his mother was supported as a widow until she died in 2005.
"My son Michael had the honour of being my helper in the relay and he wore his grandfather's medals," Mr Pianko said.
"I'm sure it's something he won't forget either.
"I've got grandkids and great grandkids who live at Bundarra and Inverell, so it's pretty special.
"My family has had a long association with Legacy."
Mr Pianko was a school teacher for 43 years.
He moved to Inverell, where most of his family are based, after retiring in 2014.
He said he was lucky to have Legacy on board while growing up in Sydney.
"I had a senior Legatee (Legacy volunteer) looking after me as a substitute father in a lot of ways," Mr Pianko said.
"There were times where I could have gone off the rails, but they got me back on track.
"Legacy certainly helped with the cost of university and got me to where I wanted to be."
"Growing up I actually wanted to be a Canadian Mountie, pilot or a school teacher.
"In the end I went the safer route of becoming a teacher, but I've never regretted it."
The torch travelled a total of 8.55km's, starting at Kurrajong Memorial and finishing at Inverell Legacy Units.
Schools and local businesses were paused as 22 local residents took part as torch bearers.
It was the culmination of months of planning by the Legacy Club of Inverell general manager Lyn Kitawal and a team of volunteers.
"Lyn held us all together and without her input it wouldn't have been as successful as it was," Mr Pianko said.
"The whole operation was terrific and it's something I'll never forget.
"The Inverell community should be proud of themselves for supporting the event."
The torch will pass through Armidale on July 2.
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
