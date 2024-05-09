Local businesses can support the Rale Rasic Joeys Mini World Cup

Local businesses have the exciting opportunity to help make Inverell the permanent home of the Rale Rasic Joeys Mini World Cup, which will be held from September 27 to 30.
The Rale Rasic Joeys Mini World Cup is a prestigious and unique tournament for young footballers.
It brings together players from across NSW, Victoria, Queensland and South Australia, with visiting players and professional coaches from Germany.
The tournament brings over 2,000 visitors to town, along with bringing dollars into the local economy.
The success of the Joeys Mini World Cup also relies on the support of local businesses, allowing them to show their support and commitment of the Inverell region's youth.
Sponsors will also support the long-term vision of establishing Inverell as the permanent home of the tournament.
Rale Rasic Joeys Mini World Cup founder, Heinrich Haussler, said the benefits of sponsoring the tournament are significant.
"These sponsors have the chance to see their business name and logo on the playing kit of teams or on banners around the field," he said.
"The event will be shown on television, be promoted on the radio and in the newspapers too.
"The photos and coverage of this event is not only seen locally, but also nationally and by our German audience as well."
With age categories, plus a differing abilities section and the return of the Open Women's category, sponsorship opportunities are available in all playing categories and suitable for all budgets.
While teams vie for championship honours, four individual players at the tournament are awarded a paid football tour of Germany and 44 players receive subsidies to travel and play in Germany.
Those interested in becoming a sponsor or learning more about this opportunity can contact Christy and Fiona at Ladybug Projects info@ladybugprojects.com.au or visit the Joeys Mini World Cup website joeysminiworldcupinverell.com.
