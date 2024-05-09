The Inverell Times
The Inverell Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Local businesses can support the Rale Rasic Joeys Mini World Cup

May 10 2024 - 8:02am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Previous event participant, Ezra Frost, who won a football scholarship to play in Germany. Picture supplied
Previous event participant, Ezra Frost, who won a football scholarship to play in Germany. Picture supplied

Local businesses have the exciting opportunity to help make Inverell the permanent home of the Rale Rasic Joeys Mini World Cup, which will be held from September 27 to 30.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Inverell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.