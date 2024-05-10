Almost $40,000 in hay donations in convoy to Ashford

Almost $40,000 worth of feed will be dropped off to farmers in need across the Inverell LGA thanks to the Aussie Hay Runners.
The charity group, which is dedicated to supporting properties going through drought and other challenges is going to be on the road again with 12 lorries carrying almost 400 bales of hay.
The group said it was thanks to support from the NSW Rural Assistance Authority, Scott Stevens and the Heyfield Lions Club and Aussie Hay Runners founder Linda Widdup and her team of volunteers the fleet was collecting donations from across Australia.
Organisers said properties across the Inverell LGA were still doing it tough after bushfires in 2023 and said the donated bales will "directly help our farmers, their families and in turn, their communities".
"So, if you are a farmer affected by the bushfires and are still in need of assistance, applications open today, call our on-ground coordinator, Susannah Simpson on 0473 358 866 now."
Trucks will meet up in Tomingley on Friday 17th May and the convoy will set off via the Newell Highway travelling through Dubbo, Gilgandra, Coonabarabran and Moree, arriving in Ashford mid-afternoon.
Once they unload, they'll hit the road for the long haul back south to Southern NSW and Victoria.
This will be their 12th run for 2024 with others in planning.
The Aussie Hay Runners said they were proud to help out farmers in need. "It's not a hand out, it's a hand up," Ms Widdup always says.
"There are other areas desperate for help and our logistics team are working hard planning and scheduling, there's just so many farmers needing help in so many areas, so if you can, please make a donation, 100 per cent of your donation will be used to purchase hay" she said.
You can follow the convoy and find donation details on their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/aussiehayrunners.
Motorists and pedestrians are also encouraged to show their support with a quick honk or a wave if they see the convoys rolling past.
