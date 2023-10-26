The Inverell Times
Home/News/Local News
Business

Justin Herald built a global business when he started Attitude Inc

Mitchell Craig
By Mitchell Craig
October 27 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justin Herald started a multi-million dollar business with just $50 to his name.
Justin Herald started a multi-million dollar business with just $50 to his name.

WHEN Justin Herald was 25 he only had $1.25 in his bank account and borrowed another $50 to put towards a business idea.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitchell Craig

Mitchell Craig

Senior journalist

Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 years' experience in providing quality news and sport stories.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Inverell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.