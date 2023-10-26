WHEN Justin Herald was 25 he only had $1.25 in his bank account and borrowed another $50 to put towards a business idea.
He created Attitude Inc, a clothing brand that became an international licensing success that turned over in excess of $20 million per year.
When he sold it in 2003 it was a global business worth $37 million.
In Other News:
Fast forward to now and the 53-year-old entrepreneur is a mentor to more than 100 business owners across the country.
Mr Herald is coming to Bingara and Inverell as a special guest speaker organised by Gwydir Shire Council.
"When I left school I couldn't read or write," he said.
"I tried a million different jobs and nothing really resonated with me.
"I actually wanted to upset someone in my dad's church after she kept telling me I had an attitude problem.
"That's where the idea came from; I ended up putting it on the back of a t-shirt thinking that would really upset her.
"The community and surf stores got behind it and it really took off when bigger companies wanted to put the name on their products.
"My competitors were Bad Boy and No Fear and it was only the three of us in that space at the time."
Mr Herald had made enough money from the business to retire by the time he was 34.
He lasted just two days before moving on to other projects.
He said he enjoys coming to regional areas like New England to help inspire small-business owners and entrepreneurs.
"When I started the internet didn't exist, you can run a business from anywhere now," Mr Herald said.
"You need to find a need, meet a need or create a need.
"People are more imaginative these days and they probably just need to realise it's not as hard as they think it's going to be."
Mr Herald has won a Future Leaders Award, which recognises him as being one of the 50 most influential leaders of the next generation in Australia.
He is also managing director at Customer Culture, one of Australia's leading customer service training companies.
He is in high demand as a corporate and conference speaker and is respected as one of Australia's leading authors on getting more out of life.
He currently speaks at over 100 conferences each year and is based on the Gold Coast.
The talks will be held at The Roxy Theatre, Bingara at 6pm on October 30 and Bingara Central School at 11.30am on October 31.
Both sessions are free, however for catering purposes for the evening event, tickets should be reserved via https://www.trybooking.com/events/landing/1121321
A courtesy bus will be running from Warialda. Email gmc@gwydir.nsw.gov.au to secure a seat.
Mr Herald will return for another session at Inverell on November 23.
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.