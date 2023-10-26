Inverell Shire Council has announced the appointment of Brett McInnes as its new general manager.
Mr McInnes was previously council's director of civil and environmental services, a role he held for 14 years.
He was selected by the councillors after a recruitment process conducted by an independent human resources consultant.
The position attracted a large field of applicants, with many high calibre candidates seeking the role.
"Council conducted a rigorous and thorough recruitment process to find the right person to fill the position of general manager", mayor Paul Harmon said.
'Brett met all the selection criteria set by council. He has a broad breadth of experience in the local government industry and he has a demonstrated history of delivering good outcomes for the community.
"He is highly regarded within the industry, is a genuine people focused person and has a high standing within the community.
"I am confident Brett will be an exceptional leader for this organisation as council strives to deliver quality services and infrastructure for the citizens of Inverell Shire."
Brett replaces the previous general manager, Paul Henry, who held the position for 33 years.
Council is extremely grateful for the exemplary service provided by Mr Henry over many years and wishes him all the very best in retirement.
