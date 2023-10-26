The Inverell Times
Brett McInnes to take over as general manager at Inverell council

By Staff Writers
Updated October 26 2023 - 4:46pm, first published 4:45pm
New Inverell Shire Council general manager Brett McInnes with mayor Paul Harmon. Picture supllied.
Inverell Shire Council has announced the appointment of Brett McInnes as its new general manager.

