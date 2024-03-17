High School student to attend Canberra for constitutional convention

Year 12 Macintyre High student Indie Robinson-Farago will next week travel to Canberra to attend the National Schools Constitutional Convention (NSCC).
From Tuesday, March 19 to Thursday, March 12, Indie, along with 95 Year 11 and 12 students from around Australia, are attending the 29th constitutional convention being held at the Museum of Australian Democracy at Old Parliament House, Canberra.
The program is funded by the Australian Government Department of Education (DOE), coordinated by National Curriculum Services (NCS) and supported by the Australian Curriculum Studies Association (ACSA) and department of education from all states and territories.
Indie is an aspiring legal professional and politician and looks forward to higher academic study at university next year after he completes high school.
"I'd very much one day like to work in government whether it be on a local or national level," he said.
"I got interested in politics and law through school really after I took commerce, and when my HSC year began I went for legal studies as I enjoyed it in Year 10 and from day one I was just really interested in it.
"I loved the core subjects, the discussions and ever since then really, it's been my most passionate subject I would say."
Mr Robinson-Farago's teacher, Mr Champion, and the school board encouraged him to write an essay on Australian referendums and how they are relevant in today's society.
He attended the NSW constitutional convention at The Parliament House in Sydney in October of 2023 and from there was chosen to attend the national conference.
He Will fly down to Canberra on Monday on the all expenses paid for trip of a lifetime, he said he is most looking forward to meeting other like-minded students and also meeting Australian political figures such as New England MP Barnaby Joyce and also the Governor General David Hurley.
"I'm really looking forward to talking to people that already work I in the professions I would like to be in," said Mr Robinson-Farago.
"At the end of the trip on the last day there is a 'meet your politician time,' I think I will get the opportunity to meet Barnaby Joyce which will be interesting talking to someone who is representing the community I live in."
The topic for the 2024 convention is, 'Section 96 of the Constitution allows the Commonwealth to grant funds to areas that fall outside those prescribed in Section 51. Should Section 96 be amended to decentralise the power of the Commonwealth?'.
This topic will provide students with the opportunity to examine Sections 51 and 96 of the Australian Constitution and discuss if the power of the Commonwealth should be decentralised.
A range of stimulus speakers will discuss the issues with students for them to debate with all delegates. Emeritus Professor Clement Macintyre from the University of South Australia will facilitate the Convention.
Outcomes from the Convention will be incorporated into a Communiqué that will be presented to Senator Andrew McLachlan CSC, Deputy President of the Senate and Chair of Committees, for tabling in Parliament and recorded in Hansard.
Other elements of the program will include the Prime Minister's Reception at Parliament House, a meeting with the Governor-General at Government House, and an official dinner at the National Press Club.
Mr Robinson-Farago said he was thankful his legal teacher at Macintyre High, Mr Champion encouraged him to try out for the convention.
"He's the one who encouraged me to go and helped me get through the initial hurdles which I'm very thankful for," he said.
"I can't wait to get home from Canberra and tell my family all about it."
