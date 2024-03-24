Uebergang stars as Campbell & Freebairn claim title

Saturday's senior cricket grand final was played out with Delungra out for another premiership.
Standing in their way was the Campbell & Freebairn Rebels.
Rebels captain Jack Cole won the toss and had no hesitation in batting first in the grand final.
He put his faith in the star opening pair Dave Mudaliar and Blake Uebergang.
Mudaliar and Uebergang added 97 in 19 overs to kickstart the Rebel's innings.
Mudaliar went for a classy 57.
Jack Cole joined Uebergang and added another 33 as Delungra struggled to control the run rate.
Brendon Campbell (37) then joined Uebergang and took the total on to 3-199 in the 34th over.
Delungra were able to restrict the total in the last six overs by taking some wickets and bowling well.
The Rebels finished at 5-225 from their allotted overs.
The main damage was done by Blake Uebergang who finished undefeated on 107.
He did receive three chances in the 90s but a turning point for Delungra was earlier when they could have had him runout when the score was in the 20s.
Mudaliar had also received a reprieve a few balls earlier at backward square.
These two misses were a major turning point in the match.
Cam Stewart (1-42) bowled a great spell at the death to help curtail the scoring.
As did Dillan Gardner with 2-10, Justin Smith and Ingram Williams were the other wicket takers.
Any score over 160 at Varley in a grand final is considered a hard chase.
Another issue was the threat off showers leaving Delungra having to score at around 6 an over to secure victory. Delungra lost their first wicket in the sixth over with total at 19.
Hayden Thode joined Mitch Stewart and they had a handy partnership of 30 to move the score to 49.
The 14th over saw a rapid change in the game as Delungra lost mainstay of the innings Mitch Stewart dismissed for 26 and Dillan Gardner for three.
At first drinks Delungra were behind the game at 4-61.
Captain Jeremy Pilcher and Justin Smith steadied the ship taking the score to 79.
Rebels brought Brendon Reynolds back to the bowling crease and he snared three wickets and Tony Blake grabbed a further two.
The pressure of the bowling and some excellent catching saw Delungra's remaining wickets fall in rapid succession to leave them all out for 87.
Jeremy Pilcher made 10 and Scott Leonard 11 for Delungra.
Tony Blake finished with 3-21, Brendon Reynolds 3-31 and Chris Wison 2-15.
Lachlan Savage took two excellent outfield catches as well as 1/0 from his only delivery to finish the match.
The Man of the Match without doubt was Blake Uebergang with 107 not out.
Congratulations for the way both teams played out the match.
