news, local-news,

The shining sun paled in comparison to the bright pink mass made by almost 300 people gathered at Campbell Park to raise money for Inverell Breast Cancer Support Group. Describing the success of Inverell's 7 Bridges Walk for Cancer, two words came to organiser Mindy Davis' mind: "exceeded expectations". "I was only expecting a small crowd, so when I saw that sea of pink flooding in... it just really goes to show how much cancer has touched people in our community," Ms Davis explained. READ ALSO Starting off at the exercise equipment at Campbell park, it's estimated almost 300 locals rocked up to think pink, not only raising awareness for cancer but raising an impressive amount of money specifically dedicated to helping local cancer patients and their families. With contributions still coming in, Ms Davis said they were looking at exceeding $6000 raised to help local cancer patients and families. "We are close to $6000 dollars, and we might get there. We had $5800 (on Monday) with a few more donations still to come in," she said. The walk was lead by cancer survivors in a touching move that brought tears to the eyes of many. "I think there was a lot more survivors there in that line up - 10 ladies there at least. It was a privilege to walk there, and I suppose it was mixed emotions. "We are lucky to be alive, but a lot of them there have seen lives lost." She had the idea of the walk two years ago, and did it with five mates who would normally go to the 7 Bridges walk in Sydney. Because it was called off, they did it here in the Sapphire City but decided to see how big they could get it. Being held locally, the funds are also kept right here in town. Bindaree Beef got on board off their own bat, with staff buying around 150 shirts from sponsor Hip Pocket Workwear and donating $1500. CLICK HERE TO RECEIVE EMAILS FEATURING THE BEST LOCAL NEWS AND STORIES, AS WELL AS OUR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS Hip Pocket designed the shirts, and donated $2500 to Inverell Breast Cancer Support Group too. "I'd like to give a special thankyou to Georgie King from Hip Pocket, and Nicki Ridley from Bridgestone, they supported me a great deal with promo material, shirts, and the supply of water on the day with the drink stand," Ms Davis said. "Also a big thanks to Bindaree Beef, and the Welder's Dog for opening up early. We got there at about 11.15, being the finish line and it was packed!" With messages and requests already flooding in for next year's event, Ms Davis can't wait to see how big the walk can get. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/BJtY4CMXGJ9APPdVzGZtxU/dce057fd-4c16-4aa8-8a22-8d7d9e0e48e3.jpg/r0_287_6000_3677_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg