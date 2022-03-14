news, local-news,

Two and a half year of dust has been delightedly brushed off the lonely stage as Inverell Theatre Company prepares to entertain full houses again. Despite the Covid-induced reprieve, our local actors are anything but rusty, with rehearsals in full swing for 'Agatha Crusty and the Health Spa Murders'. A comedy filled with humour and murder, the play is set to tickle Inverell's funny bone and lift spirits of un-Covid-restricted crowds at the Beaulieu Hall in March. READ ALSO "It's wonderful to get back there without any Covid restrictions at all!" Narelle Kennedy, Company president, enthused. "We started rehearing this like, two years ago. So now we have some of the original cast members, and some people that have replaced the original cast for various reasons. "Being back together again, it will keep the Theater Company thriving as we hope." Having lost two years of revenue - revenue which goes into insurance bills and play costs - this show is hoped to bring everyone out of their homes for levity, with the support vital to ensure the group can keep on entertaining the community well into the future. "People will really enjoy it. There are a couple of murders, and then Agatha Crusty comes along and she works with a Detective Inspector who comes along to solve the crime - he is a very comedic character," Ms Kennedy hinted. The cast of 10 includes Jordan Kingsley as the Detective Inspector, Sharron Staader as Agatha Crusty, Brian Berry as a Ukrainian Masseuse with a taste for the ladies, Amy Bird as Abigail Brizzlewick, Andrew Kerr as spa owner Andy Ehan, and Katrina Richardson, Angela Hall, Kerrie Walker, Larissa Uebergang and Lacy Myhill as, perhaps ill-fated, fashionistas. "A big thanks also to Olga George, (costumes, prop design, artistic flair) as this wouldn't happen if it wasn't for her." The performances will be held on March 17, 18 and 19, as well as March 24, 25 and 26. Tickets can be purchased at the Inverell Tourism Centre for $20. Attendees can bring along eskies with food and nibbles to enjoy during the intermission. "You'll have to come and see who gets murdered and who doesn't!" Ms Kennedy teased. "I just really encourage Inverell people to come. Live theater is quite sparse in Inverell, and it is such a good opportunity to have a laugh and enjoy the chance to get out."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/BJtY4CMXGJ9APPdVzGZtxU/cb625f77-e82d-4af1-8dca-81f8028ba07e.jpg/r273_207_1884_1117_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg