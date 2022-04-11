The Inverell Times
Home/News/Local News

Sydney Royal 2022: ALPA's national win for Inverell auctioneer

Andrew Marshall
By Andrew Marshall
Updated April 11 2022 - 2:24am, first published 12:08am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australian Livestock and Property Agents Association national Young Auctioneers Competition runner up Corey Evans, Kingaroy, Queensland; with national winner, Will Claridge, Inverell; state winner, Harry Waters, Gundagai, and runner up Jake Smith, Ray White Rural Tenterfield. Photo: Kate Loudon

Inverell stock and station agent, Will Claridge, sold up a storm to win this year's ALPA National Young Auctioneers Competition at Sydney Royal Show, with Queenslander Corey Evans from Kingaroy placed second.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Marshall

Andrew Marshall

National agribusiness writer

Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for Fairfax's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Inverell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.