The Warialda Pastoral and Agricultural Association hosted a hugely successful 117th annual Warialda Show at the weekend.
There was something for all ages to enjoy from the pavilion entries and dog trials to the demolition derby and stud cattle, and of course sideshow alley for all the thrill seekers.
An enormous crowd of locals and visitors turned out to support the event which has cemented its reputation as one of the very best small town shows throughout the region.
Here are just a few photos of the weekend courtesy of the show society and our local politicians.
