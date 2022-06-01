The Inverell Times
Home/News/Local News

Police arrest 14-year-old in Tingha home for property and traffic related crimes

Jacinta Dickins
By Jacinta Dickins
Updated June 1 2022 - 4:11am, first published 4:02am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Teen arrested in Tingha home for traffic and property crimes

A 14-year-old has been arrested at a home in Tingha for property and traffic related crimes.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jacinta Dickins

Jacinta Dickins

Senior Journalist

Covering court, crime, council, community news, and everything in between for the New England North West

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Inverell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.