Teen arrested in Tingha home for traffic and property crimes

A 14-year-old has been arrested at a home in Tingha for property and traffic related crimes.
His arrest is one of many made in the last seven days during Operation Western Mongoose investigations being carried out in the state's north east.
Police say that during the past week, officers arrested the teenager at a home in Tingha.
He has been charged with property and traffic-related offences and is due to appear in children's court at a later date.
Two boys, aged 13 and 15, have been dealt with under the Young Offenders Act.
Additionally, about 5.45am on Thursday 26 May 2022, officers stopped a vehicle on Petra Avenue, Tamworth, and arrested a passenger.
The 37-year-old man was taken to Tamworth Police Station and charged with two counts of dishonestly obtain financial advantage by deception, larceny, and breach of bail.
The man was refused bail to appear at Gunnedah Local Court on Monday July 5, 2022.
Investigations will continue under Operation Western Mongoose.
