A woman has been placed on a community corrections order and given 60 hours of community service after starting an affray with another woman outside Inverell's Imperial Hotel in February.
Pleading guilty to one count of affray, Glen Innes' Selena Landsborough, 24, faced Inverell Local Court on Thursday.
Police statements tendered to court reveal Landsborough approached the other woman just after 1am on February 20, saying: "you are 18 now, let's have a go".
What followed was an extended physical altercation with punching and grabbing, according to police, with several attempts made by bystanders to break them up.
The fight continued up to the intersection of Byron and Otho Streets, where they were eventually stopped by members of the public.
CCTV footage clearly depicts the incident, however numerous spectators also recorded the fight and published the videos on social media.
Magistrate Holly Kemp said Landsborough "regrettably entered the criminal world at a really high level", having no brushes with the law at all.
Her solicitor, Farid El-Idrissi, said there was a significant amount of contextual elements at play on the night, and said it "was not to be repeated".
With Landsborough's sentencing assessment report finding she was at low-risk of reoffending, he submitted that she "won't come before the courts again" and said a conditional release order may serve appropriately.
But Magistrate Kemp said the community is "dead sick of this kind of behaviour" and a release order wouldn't reflect the seriousness of the act.
"Ms Landsborough, nothing good happens after midnight. You had spectators recording it on their phones... other people had to step in and break it up," she said.
"You have no criminal record which is why I'm even more alarmed... violence is never the answer."
She convicted Landsborough and placed her on a 12-month community corrections order with supervision, and ordered she complete 60 hours of community service.
