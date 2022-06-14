The Inverell Times
Inverell Local Court: Selena Landsborough, 24, sentenced for starting an affray outside the Imperial Hotel in February

Jacinta Dickins
By Jacinta Dickins
Updated June 14 2022 - 6:38am, first published 6:30am
VIRAL: Charged with one count of affray, Glen Innes' Selena Landsborough, 24, faced Inverell Local Court on Thursday.

A woman has been placed on a community corrections order and given 60 hours of community service after starting an affray with another woman outside Inverell's Imperial Hotel in February.

