Farmers across NSW will be able to better manage drought, increase productivity and improve sustainability under the Government's Farming Forward program.
Minister for Agriculture Dugald Saunders said Farming Forward will run over the next year or two, delivering three flagship projects focusing on planning and preparedness, enhanced soil health and best practice animal production.
Advertisement
READ MORE:
"Over the past four years, farmers have done it tough, whether it's been dealing with the worst drought on record, bushfires or devastating floods," Mr Saunders said.
"As a government, our priority has been supporting landholders through these challenging times, but we also need to look at how we can drive sustainable growth and boost resilience in our agricultural industries.
"The Farming Forward program is an exciting initiative to help build more profitable, productive and sustainable practices by helping farmers invest in drought preparedness and planning, soils intelligence, and livestock production".
As part of the Farming Forward program, Local Land Services will deliver a series of workshops and extension services including: Drought preparedness workshops to help producers understand their current enterprise capacity and how to manage it through drought.
Soil intelligence testing programs and soil health workshops to educate landholders on soil constraints, nutrient requirements and moisture to optimise pasture and crop growth.
Pro-graze and Tactical Grazing Management courses to boost technical knowledge and practical skills in livestock production.
Mr Saunders said farmers in NSW will always look for new opportunities to improve their production systems.
"Our industry can move forward in light years by investing in these key areas."
"Drought preparedness and boosting livestock production are both no regrets investments and soil health is critical to growing clean green produce.
"We want to look after every arable clump of arable soil in NSW to get the best results for our farmers.
"I am excited to launch the Farming Forward Program and encourage farmers from across to state to take up the opportunities through Local Land Services to get stuck into new ways to improve their farming systems," Mr Saunders said.
For more information visit www.lls.nsw.gov.au/farming-forward or contact the Local Land Services office on 1300 795 299.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.