A CHARITY event at the Inverell Golf Club has raised $7000 for women and children affected by domestic violence.
About 100 golfers turned out for the event on Sunday in support of the Sapphire Academy of Sport in Inverell.
Money raised will go towards new gym equipment and for women to pay for self defence classes provided by the group.
It is the first time the event has been held with the Sapphire academy part of a Jobs Australia Enterprises initiative.
The not-for-profit group have been running the Step-Up for DV campaign regionally.
Development coordinator-social enterprises Tracey Reid said they hope to run more fundraisers at the golf club.
"We were overwhelmed by the community support," she said.
"The whole golf club really got behind us and even people that didn't play came along to show their support.
"I was really in awe of how well organised and well run everything was by the golf club and we'd love to do it all again.
"The money will pay for some of the ladies who usually can't afford it to take self defence classes, so it's really important for us."
"It definitely helps the women and children know that they're not alone."
The three-person Ambrose event was won Dave Martel, Shane Degunst and John Austin.
Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall was among the field while the Inverell Girl Guides provided lunch.
Reid said the self defence classes will be heading to Glen Innes with plans to open another domestic violence house there.
The classes will be run by Sapphire academy manager Darren Finn.
He also provides an anti-bullying program for the youth, pre-employment strength and conditioning job ready training, an NDIS Specific boxing program and youth at risk morning boxing program at Inverell.
The Sapphire academy has been running since 2018 and received a $20,000 grant last year.
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
