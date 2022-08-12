TEAM Inverell is gearing up for its Scrapheap Adventure Ride where they will travel hundreds of kilometres to Dirranbandi in Queensland and back.
Col Meacham, Phil Kimber and Mick O'Brien have been part of 10 previous trips, clicking around 16,000kms.
The group has raised more $100,000 and compete in the event to raise money and awareness for Down Syndrome Australia.
The idea of the ride is to purchase a motorbike for less than $1000, get it on the road and make it to the final destination.
Meacham is leading the charge as team captain this year and says it goes beyond just raising money.
"It's all about inclusion and accepting people with down syndrome," Meacham said.
"When Phil, Mick and I started, we had no involvement with down syndrome at all.
"Now it's a major part of something we enjoy doing every year.
"We were riding up to 5000km at one hit when we first started and that was without any support vehicles.
"We usually have between 15 and 20 people joining us each year now."
Over the last twelve years, the Scrapheap Adventure Ride has raised over $900,000 nationally.
All money raised goes direct to Down Syndrome Australia with all individual and team expenses coming from members own pockets.
Team Inverell have been among the top contributors and hope to raise another $10,000 this year.
There are also teams from Armidale and Bingara who have raised over $1000 for the upcoming event.
"I call it a blue collar event, because you can raise a decent amount of money without having to spend a lot of money to be part of it," Meacham said.
"We identified early that this was something we wanted to be involved with long term.
"We have two members of the team with down syndrome who come along with us, that's another big step forward as far as we're concerned.
"Emi Campbell is 21 and she's been on about six or seven trips now.
"She comes along in the car as part of the support crew.
"Richard Howard came along in a sidecar with his brother Andrew driving last year and he's coming back again, too.
"I actually loaned them the sidecar and I think now the family are going to buy it off me so they can do it all the time now."
Some of the scrapheap bikes will be on display at the upcoming Motor Mania and Inverell Lions Markets at Pioneer Village on August 28.
The group will leave from Inverell on September 28 and plan to reach the destination within three days.
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
