MUSICIANS and performers will have the chance to compete on a bigger stage with the return of the popular Inverell talent show.
The 11th running of Inverell's Got Talent will kick-start the Sapphire City Festival in front of a large town hall audience in October.
The show has not been held since 2019 due to COVID-19 with Inverell East Rotary Club keen to have it back on the calendar.
There will be a junior and senior section with a $1000 prize.
Songwriters also have the chance to win a prize for best original song.
"There's not too many opportunities for kids in Inverell, or anyone for that matter to perform in front of a large audience," event organiser Tim Newberry said.
"This gives them an opportunity to do that in which they might not have had before.
"We always fill the town hall and its the first event of the Sapphire City Festival.
"It's open for young and old and we've even had a church choir perform.
"We've had people write their own songs and play them for the first time which is pretty special for them."
Past winners include Megan Longhurst, Jemima McLachlan, Jodie Cox, Shroom and the Hitch, Ashleigh Campbell and Harry Frazier.
Home-grown country music star Mel Dyer was the guest judge at the 2019 event.
Local band Voodoo won it that year and have gone on to record their debut album after receiving a recording contract with Armidale music studio, Beechwood.
Longhurst went on to compete on The Voice and continues to release music.
"Megan Longhurst performs in Sydney now and she's been quite successful," Newberry said.
"Ashleigh Campbell would be one of the best ones we've had come through, too.
"She won it a few years ago and has gone on to Sydney University to study music and play in the city.
"We've had piano players win it in the past and the Laura King has had some very talented groups from her dance academy."
The Inverell East Rotary Duck Race will also return at the Sapphire festival this year.
It will have prizemoney and sponsorship opportunities for local businesses.
Nominations for the talent show open Monday and close on September 30.
Auditions will be held on Thursday October 6 and the gala Town Hall finals concert will be on Friday October 14.
Information and entry forms will also be available on the Inverell East Rotary Facebook page and on the club's website at inverelleastrotary.org.au.
