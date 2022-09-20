The Inverell NAIDOC Committee hosted an Aboriginal debutante ball for five teenage girls and their partners at the weekend.
A number of local businesses and volunteers helped stage the event with the theme this year aimed at raising awareness around youth suicide.
Some of the dresses were donated from local shops around Glen Innes, Inverell, Tenterfield and from as far away as Melbourne.
The donations and community support ensured the event went ahead for the first time in a number of years at the Inverell RSM Club.
"It was all about building self esteem and promoting well-being within the community," event organiser Lyn Lackay said.
"We haven't had an event like this for 20 years; it was a great night and hopefully we'll be able to do it all again.
"There's a focus on reconciliation and we would love to see more non-Aboriginal people participate in these events.
"It can be a pretty special thing for Inverell when the whole community gets involved."
Neville Wallace and Bev Ewen (dance), Miranda Morgan (hair), Steph Sunderland (make-up), Brayden Vickery (photography) and Deb Annis-Brown (co-organiser) were heavily involved in the event.
The committee thanked Electric House, Magnolia Home and Gift, Inverell Newsagency, Northhaven and Campbell and Freebairn Chemist for their support.
MP Adam Marshall, Inverell mayor Paul Harmon and deputy mayor Kate Dight were there on the night while Dr Megan Kalucy was also part of the event.
She is a senior lecturer at the University of New South Wales who works with Aboriginal communities with a focus on Indigenous mental health.
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
