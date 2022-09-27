Now is the time to recognise the most outstanding and influential women across the New England region.
Nominations for the 2023 NSW Women of the Year Awards close Friday.
Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall said the annual awards played an important role in recognising inspirational women from diverse backgrounds across not only the region but the state.
He is urging locals to nominate worthy women in their local communities for recognition.
"These awards are a wonderful opportunity to honour the women and girls who are making a real difference to our community," Mr Marshall said.
"When we recognise the outstanding contributions women and girls make to society, we empower and inspire them to continue creating positive and lasting changes.
"We all have a responsibility to be loud and proud of women's achievements and to celebrate their determination, bravery, skill and passion."
Nominations are open for the following six categories:
The 'One to Watch' category is in its third year. This award recognises girls aged seven to 17, who have supported others through acts of courage, strength, determination, and kindness.
"The One to Watch award is our way of giving a huge shout out to rising young super stars who are showing strength and resilience," Mr Marshall said.
"Walcha Pharmacist Anna Barwick and founder of PharmOnline, an online telehealth service that connects people with experienced pharmacists, was named 2022 NSW Premier's Woman of the Year and Minerals Council Regional Woman of the Year."
The winners will be announced at the NSW Women of the Year Awards ceremony on March 9 as part of NSW Women's Week.
To nominate an extraordinary woman or girl in your community, visit www.nsw.gov.au/women-nsw/awards-and-events/nsw-women-of-year-awards
