CRICKET fans and sport lovers will get the chance to experience the buzz and excitement of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup when the event's Regional Roadshow visits Armidale this Saturday.
MP Adam Marshall said the event would be one of only 11 held across the state and he encouraged sporting fans to join the fun at Curtis Park.
"The Regional Roadshow will tour 11 regional locations over the next month in the lead up to the opening Super 12 game between Australia and New Zealand at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG)," Mr Marshall said.
"The roadshow brings the excitement of the biggest global sporting event in Australia to Armidale for a day, so don't miss out on the excitement and come and see what all the fuss is about.
"The day will feature interactive activities and displays, and I can't wait to have a crack at the virtual reality of hitting a six at the SCG, and there will be plenty of chances to win ICC Men's T20 World Cup prizes."
The event hits off at 10am, calling stumps at 5pm this at Curtis Park in Armidale.
The ICC Men's T20 World Cup is the pinnacle of the sport's most exciting format.
With Sydney hosting six World Cup matches including a Semi-Final, the Regional Roadshow will give cricket fans in the bush a slice of the action.
The Regional Roadshow is an example of the benefits of the NSW Government's 10 World Cups in 10 Years initiative.
"Regional NSW is the heartland of cricket in our state and you only have to drive around any regional centre from cities to villages, on a Saturday afternoon during summer, to see the truth in that," Mr Marshall said.
"Regional NSW accounts for around half of the State's registered players, more than 250 young cricketers in the Cricket NSW pathway system and produces over 50 per cent of NSW's professional cricketers.
"The Regional Roadshow will provide entertainment and inspiration for bush cricket fans across NSW ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia."
The roadshow visited Casino last weekend with this the third stop on the tour.
More information on the T20 World Cup can be found at www.t20worldcup.com
