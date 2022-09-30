The Inverell Times
New app will help residents decide where to fill up at petrol stations across New England

Updated September 30 2022 - 5:43am, first published 3:40am
A FREE FuelCheck App will help residents pay the cheapest price when they fill up at the petrol stations across New England.

