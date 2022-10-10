If you have a Home and/or Business Emergency Plan, review it now. Otherwise, have a conversation and plan for what you will do and take with you if you need to evacuate.

Consider the consequences of road and bridge closures and water over roads and make alternate arrangements for work, children, and travel.

Obey all signs about road closures and instructions from emergency services.

Never drive, walk, ride through, play or swim in flood water - it is dangerous, toxic, and may void your car insurance. If it's flooded, forget. Fines may apply.

Avoid storm drains and pipes, ditches, ravines, creeks, and rivers.

People in areas likely to be impacted by flooding should raise their assets, including waste and chemical containers above expected flood heights.

Share this information with family, friends, and neighbours and help others prepare where possible.

If you are likely to be isolated due to flooding, stock up on essential items now.

Farmers should consider moving pumps and farm equipment to higher ground.