UPDATE 5pm: The NSW State Emergency Service has issued a warning of predicted expected minor flooding on the Macintyre River.
The Bureau of Meteorology advises floodwaters continue to move through the Lower Macintyre River and Weir River catchments following recent rainfall.
No significant rain has been recorded in the 24 hours to 9am this morning.
Rainfall is forecast later in the week which may result in renewed river level rises in the Macintyre and Weir River catchments.
The Macintyre River at Boggabilla is currently at 4.03 metres and rising, below the minor flood level (5m).
The Macintyre River at Boggabilla is expected to reach the minor flood level (5m) this afternoon
Based on predictions from the Bureau of Meteorology, low lying areas around the river may be impacted by dangerous floodwaters.
The BOM also advises heavy rainfall across the Gwydir River catchment has caused minor to moderate flooding along the Gwydir River.
The main flood peak along the Gwydir River has passed Pallamallawa and is now approaching Yarraman, where major flooding is occurring.
The Gwydir River at Gravesend Road Bridge peaked at 8.92 metres around 7pm Sunday evening and is currently at 7.19 metres and falling, with minor flooding.
Based on these predictions the following near Gravesend may be impacted by flood waters:
- Pioneer Bridge at Yarraman
- Low lying farmland and properties in the area bounded by the Gwydir River, Biniguy and Eaton Ponds Creek
The Gwydir River at Pallamallawa peaked at 7.92 metres around 6:30am this morning and is currently at 7.25 metres and falling, with minor flooding.
Based on these predictions the following near Pallamallawa may be impacted by flood waters:
- Gwydir Highway
- Access roads between Pallamallawa and Warialda
- Access roads between Pallamallawa and Moree
Information and further warnings can be viewed on the NSW SES website, Facebook page, ABC radio station, and by checking the latest weather information from the Bureau of Meteorology online.
The Bureau of Meteorology advises heavy rainfall and thunderstorms are forecast for much of New South Wales for the remainder of Friday through to the weekend.
Renewed minor to moderate flooding is possible in the New South Wales inland River catchments from Friday and into the weekend including the Severn and Upper Macintyre Rivers.
River heights are expected to reach between the minor - moderate flood levels from Friday.
Travelling on flooded roads is extremely dangerous and should be avoided.
Road conditions can change without warning and motorists should reconsider travel plans in areas impacted by flooding.
Based on predictions from the BOM, the following areas may be impacted by dangerous floodwaters:
Residents are advised to follow protocols including:
For more information:
