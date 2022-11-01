BINGARA is set to receive an early Christmas present with Thirsty Merc playing a concert at Gwydir Oval.
Entry will be on a gold coin donation with Gwydir Shire Council hosting one of the country's best known pop rock bands.
Money from a NSW state government community restart fund has been used to bring the concert to the region.
READ MORE:
Council marketing and communications team leader Georgia Standerwick said the community concerts have always been popular events.
"Its a chance for the community to celebrate and have a good night out," Standerwick said.
"We've done them for a number of years and it actually started out as our late night shopping street carnival.
"A few years ago we wanted to do something special because we were in the middle of a drought.
"We had a concert for the farmers and it was really nice because the Gwydir Oval was one of the only pieces of green grass in the shire.
"We had classic rock with Goanna and Redgum playing and it was hugely successful.
"This is another chance for people to see an amazing act that you might not often get the chance to do in a regional area."
There will be market and food stalls, kid's entertainment, a visit from Santa and a range of guest performers.
It's a BYO event from 6pm on Saturday November 26.
There is no glass allowed while kids attending must be under adult supervision.
Meanwhile, a number of other local events have and will benefit from the state funding in the restart program.
Events include the Women Like Us event and honey festival at Warialda, Grazing on the Gwydir at Bingara and upcoming events at Gravesend, Upper Horton, Coolatai and Croppa Creek.
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.