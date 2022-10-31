The Inverell Times
Home/News/Local News

Former military personnel speak out about the Royal Commission into Defence and Veteran Suicide and the Department of Veterans Affairs

RG
By Rachel Gray
Updated November 2 2022 - 2:17am, first published October 31 2022 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Mark "Shorty" Thorn's childhood dream of becoming a military man was smashed when he dislocated his elbow during his first year of infantry training in NSW.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RG

Rachel Gray

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Inverell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.