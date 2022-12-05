A local health organisation is making a public appeal to find applicants from a diverse background for traineeships.
The non-profit HealthWISE has invited locals to apply for a six-month board traineeship to learn all about serving on a board as a director.
This opportunity is available to people who identify as Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander, live with a disability, are from a non-English speaking background, people of diverse gender and sexuality or those who are part of another minority group.
"HealthWISE is very proud of this initiative," Board chair Lia Mahony said.
"Building the capacity to support governance of not-for-profit organisations and to grow local talent is part of HealthWISE's commitment to make social change in our communities."
The organisation covers the New England North West region of NSW and parts of the Darling Downs West Moreton and Goondiwindi regions of Queensland.
HealthWISE provides primary health care programs and clinical services across its growing service footprint.
Commencing in January 2023, the board traineeship includes a fully funded governance training course.
"I would highly recommend this to anyone looking to give back and gain from working with these amazing professionals," Rachael Sowden, who participated in the traineeship for the past six months, said.
She said the traineeship was an "excellent opportunity", which allowed her to improve her skills through "an Australian Institute of Company Directors course, a mentor from the board plus attending board meetings and being included in the work of the board which is diverse and community focused."
Visit www.healthwise.org.au/about/careers/ to read the selection criteria or learn more about this opportunity. Visit www.healthwise.org.au/services/ to see the range of communities HealthWISE operates in.
