HUNDREDS of people from across the New England region will be part of Anzac Day services this year.
Here is what's happening around our region.
5.50am: Dawn service at Central Park.
8.00am: Memorial service at Hillgrove
8.45am: Memorial service at Dangarsleigh
10.15am: Assemble for Anzac Day march
11.00am: Anzac Day service at Central Park
12.30pm-2pm: Lunch in the auditorium at Ex-Services club. Tickets to be purchased from the club beforehand.
5.15am: Dawn service at Glen Innes cemetery.
7am: Glen Innes RSL sub-Branch hosting breakfast at the Services Club for veterans, their families and guests.
10.30am: Form up in Grey Street near the post office, as directed.
11am: The march will begin from the Boar War Memorial (at the Post Office) to Anzac Park, via Grey and Bourke Streets.
11.30am: 1.30am The Commemorative Service will begin at the Cenotaph in Anzac Park.
Flyover by RAAF at some time during the Commemorative Service.
At the completion of the service a lunch will be provided for veterans, their families and invited guests at the Glen Innes Services Club.
5.45am: Dawn Service at the Cenotaph, Inverell Memorial Pool.
8am: Bus leaves for Gilgai from RSM Club
8.45am: Service at Gilgai
10.15am: Form up for Anzac Day March in front of Gaukrogers, Oliver Street
10.30am: March begins
11am: Main service at the Cenotaph
5.50am: Meeting on Morton Street, march will head towards the Moree Services Club.
6am: A dawn service will take place at the Memorial Window and breakfast will be provided at 7am.
9am: Service at the Max Wales Memorial Park on the western side of the Moree Services Club.
9.30am: Parade will assemble on Balo Street, between the Albert Street roundabout and Woolworths.
10am: The main ceremony will take place at the memorial hall and will be followed by morning tea.
5.30am: Service at memorial hall followed by cemetery service.
6.30am: Gun Fire breakfast ($5).
10.30am: March starting at Telegraph Hotel
11am: Community and commemoration service in front of memorial hall at conclusion of march.
12.30pm RSL Sub Branch lunch (prior bookings only) at Tenterfield Bowling.
In the afternoon, people may indulge in a game of two-up at their local pub or club.
For others, it is simply a quite day at home to reflect on the sacrifices made by the Diggers.
Anzac Day marks the first landing of Diggers from the Australian Imperial Force at Gaba Tepe, now known as Anzac Cove, on April 25, 1915.
Twenty-thousand Australian soldiers landed just before dawn on the Gallipoli peninsula.
By nightfall, 747 of those soldiers would lie dead on the beach or close by in the surrounding steep cliffs, killed by Turkish troops.
The Gallipoli campaign claimed the lives of 8000 Australian soldiers; in all, more than 60,000 Australians died during World War I.
Anzac Days remember their courage and valour and provide a nation with an opportunity to reflect on our first major military action during World War I.
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
