A TEAM of twenty Indigenous Elders will compete in the Aboriginal Elders Olympic Games with their sights on winning the right to host the 2024 games in New England.
The South Inverell Bears will compete in a variety of games and activities at Port Stephens on May 3-4.
The event has been dubbed as a modern-day corroboree and is an opportunity to foster friendship between Aboriginal Elders from tribes and clans across the state.
This year's Olympics, to be held at Tomaree Sports Complex ,will consist of traditional Aboriginal games such as Gorri and Kee An, as well as old favourites such as quoits, tunnel ball, bean bag throwing and relay.
Joyce Livermore, spokesperson for the South Inverell Bear Eaters, says she's excited to see the return of the Elders Olympics, which has not been held since 2020 due to the pandemic.
"I've been nine or ten times now and really enjoy it. You get to talk to people you've never met before and they often mention what a good time they had when Inverell held the event back in 2018. We'd love to have the event back here again".
"Linking Together Centre has sponsored our shirts, so our team shirts are ready and we're now working on the banner we will carry into the opening ceremony".
"We would like to thank Yurruun Aboriginal Corporation for their donation to ensure our Elders can take part in the event and also thank Belinda Tully at Armajun Medical Centre for her support".
"Two young volunteers, Brayden Livermore and Jamie Livermore, will also travel with us as our support team".
Leroy Connors, chairperson of Yurruun Aboriginal Corporation said: "Yurruun is proud to be supporting the South Inverell Bear Eaters team and I acknowledge the support of Aboriginal Affairs NSW for their funding".
"The Olympics are an important way to recognise our Elders and the contribution they make to our communities across Australia".
