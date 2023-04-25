The Inverell Times
The South Inverell Bears will take part in the Aboriginal Elders Olympic Games with hopes of hosting the event next year

April 25 2023 - 11:30am
A TEAM of twenty Indigenous Elders will compete in the Aboriginal Elders Olympic Games with their sights on winning the right to host the 2024 games in New England.

