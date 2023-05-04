The Inverell Times
Kids invited to attend cultural and wellbeing camp organised by local organisation Yurruun in the Gomeroi community

By Newsroom
May 4 2023 - 2:05pm
NEW England youth have the opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of Australia's traditional owners at a three-day cultural and wellbeing camp to be held at Copeton Dam during the June long weekend.

