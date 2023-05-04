NEW England youth have the opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of Australia's traditional owners at a three-day cultural and wellbeing camp to be held at Copeton Dam during the June long weekend.
The camp is an initiative of Yurruun, a non-profit support organisation that has been established by local Gomeroi community members connected to Inverell, Tingha and Ashford.
Chairperson of Yurruun Aboriginal Corporation Leroy Connors said the camp is about connecting young people to their identity, to their culture and give them a sense of belonging.
"It's a chance for young people aged 12-17 years to immerse themselves in Aboriginal culture and disconnect from their devices for a three day and two night camp," Mr Connors said.
"We provide all the meals, accommodation, travel and activities thanks to the support of the New South Wales Government".
Mr Connors said the program includes a wide variety of activities and draws upon the cultural knowledge, traditional skills and talents of local Aboriginal people.
"We've got Aboriginal Elders coming along for storytelling time and they will be cooking Johnny Cakes and damper and Uncle Alex Munro is going to run a session on cultural history of our local Indigenous heritage.
"Young Gomeroi woman and entrepreneur Janalli Griffiths, owner of the company Gumilaraay Gulay, will also be attending to teach Aboriginal weaving and Ngambaa Dhalaay will be running a session on traditional dance".
The program also includes bushwalking, body balm making with native plants, yarning circle, boomerang making and exploring emotional health for teens.
Free bus travel from Ashford, Inverell and Tingha is available and with limited places available, youth are encouraged to register as soon as possible.
Register for the camp online at the following website: https://forms.gle/vW8rZsbxsHe6aLCV7
