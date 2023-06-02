Inverell High School reunion a chance to reconnect 50 years on

If you count the mid-1970s as being those oft-recalled days in the old school yard at Inverell, there's a new website and Facebook group just for you.
As well as helping share high school memories, the web pages also include details of an upcoming school reunion.
It will be held in Inverell from September 29 to October 1 and will be the second reunion of the classes that started at Inverell and Macintyre in 1972.
The previous reunion was held on the October long weekend in 2000 and many involved are thinking it's about time for another one.
If you were part of that cohort for any of the time between 1972-77, you're invited.
Find out more at a newly launched website, ihsreunuion2020.wordpress.com, where you can read the class rolls, view and contribute photos and find out more about the upcoming reunion.
For those on Facebook, join the newly created group here, or email ihsreunion2023@tpg.com.au for any other inquiries.
In '75 and '77 some students left Inverell,
Some were boys and some were girls,
Who've gathered their own new stories,
As well as some pains and glories,
They'll share at the reunion in good ol' Inverell.
I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden
