A NEW England CWA branch which formed mainly with working women in 2018 has received a funding boost worth just over $3500.
The Inverell Sunrise CWA, also known as Chicks with Attitude, formed with close to 18 members of working women with the remainder retired.
The Country Women's Association is a not-for-profit organisation whose main objective is to assist children and women in rural and remote areas.
The funding boost is part of the Sapphire Wind Farm Community Fund and has allowed the association to focus on three key areas.
They were able to purchase a laptop to assist the secretary to maintain the records of the branch, for those records to be kept in one place securely, and to assist with the handover of the records to the incoming secretary.
They have also stocked up with extra catering equipment, such as bowls, chopping boards, knives, etc, to help the branch provide catering at such events as clearing sales, CWA fundraising events and in collaboration with other community organisations and their fundraising events.
The previous catering equipment was very basic and made it difficult for members who needed to bring their own utensils.
The $3548 grant also allowed them to buy a gazebo and tables for outdoor catering events, and stalls.
"We hosted a high tea last year and raised about $2400 for the Inverell Breast Cancer Support Group," Sunrise president Jane Hunter said.
"We had to bring tea towels and a lot of our own things from home, so to have enough equipment now all in one place makes it a lot easier.
"In July we're going to run a stall at a big outdoor tractor event and having the gazebo will be ideal for that, too."
Some of the group were part of another branch in Inverell, but decided a morning meeting was more suitable than early evenings.
"A lot of women who were working were unable to attend a 5pm meeting," Ms Hunter said.
"We still have a good mix; our oldest member is 90 and she came to us when her branch folded.
"We do have some older ladies who prefer the early start in the morning, too."
The group meets on the first Thursday of the month at 7.30am at Freckles Café.
They will hold another high tea in September which will raise money for the local Volunteer Rescue Association.
"They've put together a little wish list of things they would like and we'll be able to assist with that," Ms Hunter said.
