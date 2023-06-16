The Inverell Times
Home/News/Local News

Petition launched to fight for regional seniors travel card

Updated June 21 2023 - 1:40pm, first published June 16 2023 - 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A fight to try to save the regional seniors travel card was launched in Armidale on Thursday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Inverell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.