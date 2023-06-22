A New England NRMA Insurance branch has relocated with familiar faces who have more than 35 years experience in the industry.
Leanne Germany and Kristey Sharpley are working in the new office on Byron Street, Inverell.
The Inverell and Narrabri offices are now part of the NRMA North-West group and managed by Vicki Cox from Tamworth.
Ms Cox also manages the Tamworth, Armidale and Gunnedah offices.
Inverell customers will recognise Leanne, she has been involved in the local insurance industry for more than three decades.
Meanwhile, Kristey has returned to the local area after nearly five years with RACQ Insurance in Queensland.
The Inverell branch was previously run by F Gaukrogers and Sons who were recognised for its 90-year association with NRMA in 2021.
The branch is privately owned and was taken over by Chris and Mandy Mowle on March 31.
The couple have owned and run stores on the Mid North Coast for nearly 40 years,
"NRMA have decided they want stand alone agencies to concentrate on the insurance side of things and that's it," Mr Mowle said.
"We did offer another two employees roles, but they decided to stay with Gaukrogers in new positions.
"So it didn't turn out how we originally planned it, but we're really pleased to have two very experienced insurance people on deck.
"Both staff have a wealth of knowledge and pride themselves in providing a high level of customer service.
"They are extremely passionate about the NRMA brand and want to provide all customers with the right level of insurance to match their needs.
"We thank all of the Inverell customers who have supported NRMA over the years and we look forward to seeing them at our new location," he said.
Face-to-face chat is welcomed or you can contact the team on 67847277 if you are unable to visit the office in person.
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.