Five Inverell Rifle club members competed in the 51st National Rifle Championships in Brisbane between October 18-22.
They contested the lead-in event the President's Match before taking on the headline King's Prize shoot.
Inverell's Sean Campbell was a standout for the five days following up on his win in the Victorian King's Prize.
Sean has enjoyed a meteoric rise in the national standings with his finish elevating him to the third in the Australian rankings in the F Open class.
He's also been named a member of the Australian team to complete in the Trans-Tasman Cup against New Zealand in January.
"The Belmont Range in Brisbane is a difficult range to shoot on at most times but the conditions for these particular events were really testing," A club spokesman said
"The wind was initially from the south, but quartered from one side to the other and finally for the last day of the Kings Prize it turned 180 degrees and ran from the north over the shoulders of the shooters, but still quartering the range."
The spokesman said there were more than 200 of Australia's best contenders taking part, but it was a challenge for all with only a handful able to maintain consistency across five days of competition.
In The President's Match Campbell won the event with a really consistent effort finishing one point ahead of Matt Foster from Armidale.
The King's started with a roaring SE wind which would continue for two days. On Day one, Sean came 1 st shooting 239.25 with all his ranges in the top 10.
Day 2 saw him run sixth as the distances extended leaving him in a strong position to shoot for a win at his preferred long distances of 900 and 1000 yards.
The wind shift caught most off guard and Campbell had to settle for second by just one-centre shot to long-term rival Brian Potter of Brisbane.
However, the Inverell shooter found his stride in the headline event to claim first with his result in the King's enough to secure him top place in the Grand Aggregate.
In further success for the Inverell shooters, Byron La Fontaine was announced as the Captain of the Australian Under 25 F Open team to contest the world Championships in Bisley UK in 2026 by the President of the National Rifle Association of Australia, Steve Negus.
The spokesman said La Fontaine had a history of being a sporting leader through his school years and it was continuing on the back of strong showings at rifle championships in NSW, Victoria and the King's in Brisbane.
Inverell Rifle Club is also looking like a contender to have more inclusions in the team with Jacob and Bella Campbell of Inverell in contention along with Jock Foster of Armidale and Mia Lowe of Goondiwindi.
"The Inverell Rifle Club wishes Byron and young team all the best in their preparations for the challenges of the world cup," the spokesman said.
