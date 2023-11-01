The Inverell Times
Home/News/Local News

Inverell Rifle Club shooters gain Aussie rankings, make world teams

Updated November 1 2023 - 11:09am, first published 11:08am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Five Inverell Rifle club members competed in the 51st National Rifle Championships in Brisbane between October 18-22.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Inverell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.