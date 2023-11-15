The Inverell Times
Neil Griffiths, with over 30 years of experience in agronomy will head a discussion on pastures options

November 15 2023 - 5:12pm
Experienced agronomist Neil Griffiths will be involved with LLS workshops at both Graman and Ebor dealing with silage and hay production.
Former NSW DPI Technical Specialist in Pasture Production, Neil Griffiths who has 38 years of agronomic experience will offer his knowledge and experience for an LLS event On November 16 in Livestock Feeding and Silage strategies.

