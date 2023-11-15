Former NSW DPI Technical Specialist in Pasture Production, Neil Griffiths who has 38 years of agronomic experience will offer his knowledge and experience for an LLS event On November 16 in Livestock Feeding and Silage strategies.
Taking place at the Graman War Memorial Hall, the day aims to assist in offering valuable insights on strategically feeding and managing livestock during challenging dry times.
Local Land Services agronomist and spokesperson Georgie Oakes says attendees can learn the latest in the practical aspects of silage and hay production, storage, its benefits to livestock, and the potential profit and savings.
"That old saying 'make hay while the sun shines' still rings true," says Georgie.
Neil Griffiths has been NSW Department of Primary Industries District Agronomist and Technical Specialist Pastures based in the Hunter Valley since 1985.
"Neil will be on hand to help producers explore their options when it comes to, say if there is summer rainfall, and they can put in an opportunistic summer forage crop," said Ms Oakes.
"We'll discuss planning windows, there's also the changes of season, the delay of the season's break and feed gaps, making sure that livestock are meeting production demands, so if you have a lactating cow, we're discussing how to make sure we are meeting those nutritional requirements with energy and protein.
"Neil Griffith is very, very good in his knowledge, he's a specialist, you couldn't get better in the region, I hope that people do take that opportunity while he's here to ask questions that may have."
Most of Neil's work is particularly relevant to the dairy and beef industries and seeks to balance the need for production and profit with environmental and sustainability issues. While having a broad general knowledge of agronomy issues Neil has specialised in pasture management with emphasis on grazing management, forage conservation, soils and fertilisers and use of alternatives such as poultry litter. Other issues include pasture species adaptation, feed quality and irrigation management.
"It's all about being prepared," says Ms Oakes.
"It's about taking the opportunity if it arises. So if we get a bit of a break across the region, people will be thinking possibly about summer forage options, or if we get the break you know February or March which heads into winter, what are the options there?
"What can we look at putting into hay or silage? Most people's long-term storage of fodder has been depleted from the big dries.
"It's getting to the point where I'm now hearing stories of hay being purchased before it's bailed."
