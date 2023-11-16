A STREET march calling for an end to violence against women in New England will also include workshops and survivor stories.
The Inverell Community Violence Prevention Team is calling on the community to join them for the annual march on November 24.
There will be grief and loss workshops with access to councillors.
The 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence is an annual international campaign that runs from November 25 until December 10.
"All the flags and banners are already up around town and we're hoping the community gets behind it," Inverell Community Prevention Team chair Merryn Sayer said.
"We're continuing to see women murdered across the country each week and people are really fed up with it.
"A march is not going to end all violence, but it says we're not okay with it and we're not going to put up with it in our town or anywhere else.
"We need to have these conversations in our smaller communities and acknowledge it can happen to anyone.
"The community is our best resource to help get the message across."
The Inverell prevention group is a sector of professionals and community members who meet monthly and work towards creating a safe town.
They aim to tackle violence through education, promotion, fundraising, community partnerships and events.
"This does not detract from the reality that domestic violence does not discriminate, and everyone can be negatively impacted by violence," she said.
"We do get push-back around men experiencing domestic violence and we acknowledge that.
"Overwhelmingly it is a gendered crime, though.
Statistics from White Ribbon Australia shows on average, one woman a week is murdered by her current or former partner.
One in five women have experienced sexual violence since the age of 15 and one in six women experienced abuse before that.
Community members are invited to gather in Victoria Park on Vivian Street at 9.45am for a 10am departure for the march
It will be followed by food and information stalls in the park.
Support Services
1800RESPECT 1800 737 732 - a 24-hour national sexual assault, family and domestic violence counselling line for any Australian who has experienced, or is at risk of, family and domestic violence an d/or sexual assault.
Men's Referral Service 1300 766 491 - A service from No to Violence offers assistance, information and counselling to help men who use family violence.
