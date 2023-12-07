The Inverell Times
Home/News/Local News
Our People

'I looked like a rotisserie chicken': Distance runner pushes through heat

Mitchell Craig
By Mitchell Craig
Updated December 7 2023 - 2:49pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Inverell's Lucy Kauter competing in a 50km run at Coolangatta on the Gold Coast. Picture supplied.
Inverell's Lucy Kauter competing in a 50km run at Coolangatta on the Gold Coast. Picture supplied.

PUSHING through pain and her commitment to training has kept Inverell's Lucy Kauter focused on her goals.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitchell Craig

Mitchell Craig

Senior journalist

Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 years' experience in providing quality news and sport stories.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Inverell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.