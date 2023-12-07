'I looked like a rotisserie chicken': Distance runner pushes through heat

PUSHING through pain and her commitment to training has kept Inverell's Lucy Kauter focused on her goals.
The long distance runner cannot remember a time where has not competed or trained for events.
Her latest effort came in the gruelling heat during a 50km event at Coolangatta on the Gold Coast.
The 38-year-old was ninth overall of the 123 women who finished the race.
She completed the race in four hours and nine minutes.
"It was a bit more of a shock to the system this year," Lucy said.
"I actually saw someone use one of the showers along the beach (during the race).
"I thought it was a good idea so I stopped and did the same thing.
"I looked like a rotisserie chicken marinating in the heat afterwards, but I got there in the end."
Lucy married her husband Luke seven years ago and has twin girls Grace and Lara who are five.
She took them to Dubbo earlier this year where she won an event.
"Distance running is my favourite, you have to put the effort in and work towards it," Lucy said.
"I think that's what I like about it, you can't just rock up on the day, you have to earn it.
"I'm not really built for speed either, I'm more into endurance."
It was almost by accident that she fell in love with running.
Eventually she would represent at state in cross country during her time at Macintyre High School.
"My first cross country I did quite well because there was a teacher at one of the turning points who sent the group in front of me the wrong way," she said.
"So I did well by default, but kind of fell in love with it from there.
"It's always been a staple for me, I can't remember a year where I haven't run.
"Even with the girls I ran into about my 28th week (of pregnancy).
"After they were born I'd eventually run along with them in the pram until I could get back into the long distance running.
"Now I run at night with the head torch on after I've put the kids to bed, too."
