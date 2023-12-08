Scholarships help students work towards a future in science and engineering

Squadron Energy has announced the recipients of this year's STEM Scholarships, recognising two outstanding Inverell students.
The recipients are James Paton from Macintyre High School and Myleigh Franklin from Inverell High School.
The accolades were presented by Sapphire Wind Farm Operations Manager, David Williamson, during the respective schools' end-of-year presentation evenings.
Emphasising the importance of investing in the next generation, Mr Williamson expressed the pride of the Sapphire Wind Farm team in supporting Myleigh and James as they pursue their passion for further studies in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).
"Supporting career pathways for young talent in the regions where our projects are based is a top priority for our entire team," said Mr Williamson.
"We are truly inspired by Myleigh and James' dedication to their studies, laying the foundation for exciting careers in their chosen fields."
Each scholarship, totalling $3000 over two years of study, aims to support students who have demonstrated exceptional academic achievement or progress in STEM fields.
Macintyre High School principal Sally Chapple commended James as a highly deserving recipient, citing his dedication both inside and outside the classroom.
"James has shown a keen interest in STEM through his subjects of Engineering, Information and Software Technology, Mathematics, and Science," Ms Chapple said.
"He has also actively sought hands-on experience through work placements at local engineering firms and participated in this year's University of Newcastle's Science and Engineering challenge."
Inverell High School Principal Wayne Fowke expressed immense pride in presenting Myleigh Franklin with the scholarship, emphasising its role in providing additional resources to nurture her passion for STEM.
"We are incredibly proud to present this award to Myleigh, who has chosen a STEM pathway for her senior studies next year, including Chemistry, Physics, Design and Technology, and Advanced Mathematics," Mr Fowke said.
"We extend our gratitude to Squadron Energy for their ongoing commitment, knowing these scholarships will foster and engage the next generation of STEM superstars."
Sapphire Wind Farm is located on Ngarabal Country, 18km west of Glen Innes.
It is the largest operational wind farm in New South Wales and has helped the ACT Government meet its target of 100 per cent renewables in 2020 by providing a long term power purchase agreement.
