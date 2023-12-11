Woman dies after carpark crash in Inverell

A woman has died following a single-vehicle crash in the state's north last week.
Around 1.45pm Friday (8 December 2023), emergency services were called to Gunson Way, Inverell, following reports of a single-vehicle crash.
Police were told a Ford Focus reversed through a carpark, colliding with a bollard before the driver was thrown from the vehicle.
NSW Ambulance paramedics treated the driver - a 85-year-old woman - before she was taken to Inverell Hospital and later airlifted to Gold Coast University Hospital in a serious condition.
Officers attached to New England Police District established a crime scene and commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
The investigation will include if the woman may have suffered a medical episode prior to the crash.
Police have since been notified that the woman died in hospital about 5.40pm that evening.
A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.
