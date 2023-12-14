Motorbike rider dies in crash on Gwydir Highway

A motorcycle rider has died after a crash near Inverell on Thursday afternoon.
Tragically it is the second motoring death in the region in a week.
About 5.30pm on December 14 emergency services were called to the Gwydir Highway at Delungra, north-west of Inverell, after reports of a single-vehicle motorcycle crash.
The 23-year-old male rider was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics but died at the scene.
Officers attached to New England Police District established a crime scene and commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
The Gwydir Highway was closed in both directions, with local traffic diversions put in place, while police conducted investigations.
A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.
