The Inverell Times
The Inverell Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Algae red alert placed on Macintyre River and Lake Inverell

By Staff Writers
January 23 2024 - 6:38pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

WaterNSW has issued a Red Alert advisory for high levels of potentially toxic blue-green algae for Macintyre River at Inverell. This Red Alert also applies to Lake Inverell, upstream and downstream of the township.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Inverell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.