Juicy paint and sip session for Inverell

After selling out their Coastal NSW tour, Paint Juicy, the dynamic force transforming the paint and sip experience, is heading to Inverell as part of a regional tour.
The paint and sip special will be held at the Riverside Restaurant and Function Centre on February 20 from 6pm.
Tickets are $65 per person and organisers said attendees will be treated to expert guidance from the in-house Drag Queen Artist, the charismatic 7ft sensation Terry Daktyl, as they embark on a creative journey, crafting masterpieces while revelling in her infectious charisma.
As the night unfolds, two captivating performances by Terry Daktyl will elevate the entertainment quotient, making this an evening to remember.
To secure a spot for this age-restricted extravaganza (18 years and older), attendees are urged to grab their tickets swiftly, ensuring they don't miss out on the fun.
Indulge in delightful drinks and bites available at the venue bar throughout the session, adding a touch of extra delight to the experience.
This is no ordinary paint and sip; Paint Juicy stands out as a 100 per cent Aussie-owned extravaganza that proudly champions local businesses.
Bid farewell to mundane paint sessions; Paint Juicy is your passport to a lively atmosphere, epic tunes, and an unequivocal guarantee of a good time filled with laughter.
Tickets online at www.paintjuicy.com.au/products/drag-paint-and-sip-x-inverell-nsw-20th-feb-6pm
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.