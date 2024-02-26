Food security discussed as NSW Governor tours Bindaree processing plant

ANIMAL welfare, food safety and environmental compliance were all discussed when NSW Governor Margaret Beazley visited Bindaree abattoir and processing facility in Inverell on Friday, February 23.
Governor Beazley toured the facility, and spoke with staff and management about food security.
She also learned about Bindaree Food Group's contribution to the region and nation.
"Although we have facilities in six locations across Australia and offices around the world, we are at our heart a NSW regional success story," Bindaree chief executive Andrew McDonald said.
"Her Excellency was interested in the company's history and connection with the region since we started our operations at the Casino Food Co-op in 1981.
"We were pleased to talk with her about our recent and upcoming plant and equipment upgrades, which total around $60 million.
"I was able to explain how these upgrades benefit regional NSW beef producers by allowing us to compete more strongly on global markets."
Mr McDonald outlined Bindaree's world-standard policies in matters of animal welfare, food safety and environmental compliance.
"We also talked about the importance of our mutually beneficial relationships with our producers," Mr McDonald said.
"For us to be successful we first need them to be successful.
"All our operations are geared to maximising the financial return we can provide to our producer partners, which means that success at Inverell is success for all of northern NSW."
Bindaree's Inverell facility has a specialised slaughter floor, boning room, cryovac facility, render plant and load-out area.
It is a significant employer in the region.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.