Little confidence in health district managers: Mayor joins call for inquiry

CALLS are growing for a public inquiry into the management of Inverell Hospital after an anaesthetic "error" there.
Inverell Mayor Paul Harmon used his authority to table a Notice of Motion at the latest Council meeting, where he accused management of "having a direct negative impact" on recruiting medical professionals to the hospital.
Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall is seeking talks with NSW Health Minister Ryan Park to establish a commission of inquiry into the hospital's management. The inquiry would have formal powers and possibly be chaired by a former chief health officer or former judge.
"Any inquiry must take a deep dive into these matters [of the handling of Inverell Hospital by Hunter New England Health] to ensure situations like this are never repeated, but if they are, there is no attempt to simply sweep it under the carpet in the hope no one will notice," Mr Marshall said.
The politicians' calls come after Hunter New England Health admitted earlier this month that three doctors at the hospital were allowed to regularly administer anaesthetic to patients without appropriate supervision.
"The district is continuing to investigate how this error occurred and has put processes in place to ensure this does not happen again," a spokesperson for the health district said.
Mayor Harmon 's notice of motion was unanimously endorsed by fellow councillors at their monthly meeting on Wednesday, February 28.
"For a significant period of time, I have received direct feedback from medical staff, nurses and even paramedics that the management at Inverell Hospital and associated Tablelands Sector of the [health district] has had a direct negative impact on the recruitment of the professionals we require to provide the much-needed medical services in our hospital," Mayor Harmon said.
"These people are often too intimidated to speak up and voice their concerns."
The oversight sparked an initial meeting with Mr Marshall, Mr Park and senior managers from Hunter New England Health.
"It was only post this meeting that the health district published a highly guarded statement," Mayor Harmon said.
"It is certainly disappointing that [Hunter New England Health] did not seek to take a proactive approach in handling this issue and inform the community of what had taken place and what actions were being proposed to counteract their own oversight.
"This latest calamity further reinforces concerns regarding management within Hunter New England Health."
The lack of anaesthetic coverage at Inverell Hospital now means expectant mothers are being forced to give birth at either Tamworth or Armidale, and people having their long-awaited surgery dates cancelled.
"The current situation is no reflection upon the hard working clinical, nursing and support staff at the hospital who seek to do the very best they can under the circumstances," Mayor Harmon said.
He called for a two-pronged approach in overcoming any further obstacles in the running of Inverell hospital.
First, Mayor Harmon Council supported Mr Marshall's call for an external independent inquiry into the management practices of the Inverell Hospital and associated Tablelands Sector of the Hunter New England Local Health District.
He further sought an urgent follow up meeting with Mr Park to discuss the declining level of service at the Inverell Hospital.
Mr Marshall said any recommendations from such an inquiry would be made public, however, it would be up to the government whether to implement them.
"That being said, if the evidence and recommendations are damning, it would be very difficult for any minister to ignore them," Mr Marshall said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.